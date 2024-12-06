Didier Drogba Compares Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s Situation To Tiger Woods
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has slammed ungrateful French fans for their harsh treatment of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. He compared the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's situation to Golf legend Tiger Woods. Mbappe is enduring a tough phase in his career as his Real Madrid career hasn't gotten off to an ideal start. On the other hand, Mbappe is also facing criticism in his own country.
Drogba reckons the former PSG forward has done a lot for his country, including playing a pivotal role in their 2018 World Cup win. He thinks fans have turned on the 25-year-old in the same way they did to Tiger Woods.
Speaking to RFI, the former Ivory Coast superstar said:
He is still someone who has done a lot for France. He contributed to the second star (2018 World Cup win) and he almost gave them the third and now he is being heckled. It is the law in our sport, it is an ingrateful sport is football and we all know it.- Didier Drogba
Reflecting on the Tiger Woods comparisons, Drogba said:
I see him a bit like Tiger Woods, who for a while struggled to re-discover his game, and once he re-discovered it, he became the Tiger that everyone loves. Kylian is going through a period that isn’t simple […] I know him as a person, and yes, as a human being, he will have doubts. It is normal, but he is someone who has certainties too.- Didier Drogba
Kylian Mbappe was not in the France squad for the previous international break as he stayed with the club. His Real Madrid form, however, has been far from perfect. The Frenchman has so far scored ten goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances for Los Merengues this season.
