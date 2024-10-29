Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Misses Out On Massive Bonus After Second Place Ballon d'Or Finish
It was a difficult day for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. on Monday. The Brazilian missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or to Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Most expected him to win the award even hours before the ceremony started. However, news broke 5-6 hours before the event that he would not win the prize, resulting in Real Madrid boycotting the event.
That wasn't the only blow for Vinicius Jr., as news surfaced this morning revealed that he would miss out on a significant bonus after finishing second in the Ballon d 'Or voting.
Ballon d'Or Snub Results in Missed Bonus for Vinicius Jr.
Missing out on the Ballon d'Or was not the only bad news for Vinicius Jr. yesterday. The Brazilian missed a chance to get a significant bonus after finishing second to Rodri. According to Globo, Vinicius Jr. had a clause in his last contract renewal, meaning a Ballon d'Or win yesterday would result in around $1.1 million in bonuses.
The contract was similar to former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2022 while playing for Los Blancos. Vinicius Jr. could still cash other bonuses if he wins best player at The Best FIFA Football Awards, which will be held on January 15.
After Rodri was announced as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Vinicius Jr. took to his social media to post to his fans, 'I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready.' It is unknown if the clause was to win it this year only or anytime as a Real Madrid player. He will likely net the bonus in future years if it is the latter.
Recommended
Real Madrid Players Past and Present Post Support For Vinicius Jr After Ballon d'Or Snub
Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever