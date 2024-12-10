Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Told to Be More Respectful to Reach Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Level
Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has shared a piece of advice for Vinicius Jr so the winger could reach Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi's level. Vinicius is currently one of the best attackers in world football and was one of the favorites to win Ballon d'Or 2024. When in action, the Brazilian rarely fails to mesmerize fans with his talent.
Khedira, though, has pointed out that Vinicius gets agitated quickly, a trait he needs to shed in order to match legends like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Speaking to MARCA, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner said:
He seems angry many times. Cristiano was a bit like that when he was young, but he changed quickly. If Vinicius wants to be like Messi, Zidane, Cristiano, or Xavi, he needs to be a little more respectful with the opponent, with the referees…,- Sami Khedira
Khedira, though, thinks that Vinicius was on the same level as Ballon d'Or winner Rodri last year. He opined that changing his attitude and becoming more of a gentleman would help the Brazilian win three or four Ballon d'Or awards.
Vinicius is currently sidelined with an injury on the femoral bicep of his left leg. He is in good form this campaign, racking up 12 goals and six assists in 18 appearances.
The Brazilian is in Real Madrid's squad to face Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos play the away game on Tuesday, December 10. They have so far won only two of their five UCL matches, losing the other three. They are 24th in the new format of the standings with six points on the board.
Recommended
Real Madrid Linked with Chelsea Star Cole Palmer, Why Florentino Perez Should Keep His Money in His Pocket
Josip Ilicic Claims Kylian Mbappe Can’t Emulate Cristiano Ronaldo At Real Madrid