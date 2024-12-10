Real Madrid Linked with Chelsea Star Cole Palmer, Why Florentino Perez Should Keep His Money in His Pocket
Real Madrid consistently finds themselves linked with extraordinary talent from around the globe. The latest is Chelsea and England sensation Cole Palmer, with rumors circulating about a big-money move to Spain.
We know Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez likes to splash the cash when bringing in players. However, due to FFP regulations, he is not as loose as he once was. Cole Palmer would cost a significant amount of money, which is not the best move for the Spanish champions right now.
Real Madrid Need to Address Other Positions on the Field
Los Blancos lost Toni Kroos to retirement after the 2023-24 season, leaving a big hole in the squad. Kroos dictated the play for Real Madrid, picking up the ball deep while also popping up on the edge of the area. His range of passing was sublime, and during intense moments during games, he would usually be the deciding factor with an assist.
Luka Modric is 39 years old and looks to be in his final year at the club, possibly one more season if Rea Madrid agrees. This leaves another midfield hole, but neither of them is where Cole Palmer can slot in.
The defense has suffered injuries and has shown vulnerability when one or two players are missing. Los Blancos have been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies on free transfers at the wing positions, which would be excellent business. However, a new center back is still needed.
Three to four bits of transfer business need to be done before a player like Cole Palmer is signed. The team is not balanced this season, with Real Madrid grinding out points with their individual talents alone.
If Cole Palmer Comes in, Who Drops Out?
Obviously, signing Cole Palmer would be exciting, but dropping him into the position he plays at Chelsea means other changes to the team.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca utilizes Palmer in the No. 10 role in a 4-2-3-1 system. This is where you get the best out of the Englishman, but for Real Madrid, you would need to drop Jude Bellingham further back, meaning a less effective player, as we saw for the England national team.
Ancelotti likes to use a front three when Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr. are fit. Palmer can play from the right wing, but you lose plenty of what he is good at. Though Chelsea fans may disagree, Rodrygo is arguably a better right-sided player than Palmer.
Palmer would cost around $100 million, maybe more, so it makes no sense for Real Madrid to entertain a move. Conversely, President Florentino Perez hasn't let things like that get in the way of a big money transfer.
