Josip Ilicic Claims Kylian Mbappe Can’t Emulate Cristiano Ronaldo At Real Madrid
Atalanta legend Josip Ilicic doubts Kylian Mbappe can replicate what Cristiano Ronaldo did for Real Madrid. Mbappe joined the club last summer as a free agent from PSG. He has since failed to showcase his best form, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances. The French superstar has often lacked in confidence as well.
Ilicic thinks Mbappe's position is the main issue as Real Madrid already have Vinicius Jr on the left wing. He also claimed that players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are otherworldly, meaning it's difficult for anyone to emulate their success. He told AS:
I think there is a fundamental error. In Mbappe's role, there's already a player at Madrid who almost won the Ballon d'Or. And they had to adapt Mbappe as a center forward. I don't see him doing well there. You can tell he's always looking to open up where Vini is. And honestly I expected that. He is suffering a lot as a striker, he has less space and little support to free himself. Then add enormous pressure and expectations to this. People expected to see him do what Cristiano did and that is impossible. Messi and he were from another planet. In France, moreover, he felt more defended. In Madrid the expectations are something else. If you don't score goals, you're deemed worthless.- Josip Ilicic
Kylian Mbappe scored in Real Madrid's latest La Liga game against Girona, which Los Blancos won 3-0. Next up is an away clash in the UEFA Champions League against Atalanta on Tuesday, December 10. Los Merengues have won only two of their five UCL games this season, losing the other three. They are 24th in the new format of the standings.
Cristiano Ronaldo often shone brightest when his team were in difficult situations, especially in the UEFA Champions League. Kylian Mbappe could make a statement if he manages to do the same against Ilcic's former club Atalanta.
Recommended
Real Madrid Star Admits to Having Difficulty Sleeping Following Athletic Club Loss
Bundesliga Giants Monitoring Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler [Report]
Fabrizio Romano Drops Big Update On Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future