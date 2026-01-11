Xabi Alonso Reportedly Makes Decision On Whether Kylian Mbappe Will Start vs Barcelona

All eyes will be on the second El Clasico of the season on January 11, with Real Madrid and Barcelona battling it out for the first piece of silverware in 2026. Los Blancos beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-final to book their place in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Not long after the win, fans received some exciting news. Forward Kylian Mbappe was travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the hope of playing in the final. Before the tournament, it was expected that the 27-year-old would miss both games.

According to RMC Sport, Mbappe will start the game on the bench against Barcelona. The French captain had a training session the day before the game, and everything went smoothly. However, he will not start, and could impact the game as a substitute.

Xabi Alonso could start same semi-final lineup

The first two games of 2026 saw head coach Xabi Alonso select the same side. With Kylian Mbappe injured for both games, Gonzalo Garcia started against Betis and Atletico, scoring three times against the former opponents.

There is a question mark over center-back Antonio Rudiger, who is suffering from knee discomfort. The 32-year-old was unsure if he would play in the semi-final, but passed a late fitness test. Rüdiger did not finish the game with Alonso, revealing that he was struggling.

He will again have a late fitness test to see if he can start. If not, Dean Huijsen will likely play alongside Raul Asencio. Another option is Álvaro Carreras moving central, and Fran Garcia could start at left-back.

Alonso, I'm sure, would like to start Mbappe ahead of Garcia, and the other ten starts that beat Atletico. However, as it has been recently, injuries have meant it is out of his hands. The team he picks could be strong enough to beat their rivals, and the final is expected to be great.

