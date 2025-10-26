Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineup for the El Clasico in La Liga

It's the biggest game in La Liga on October 26 as Real Madrid meet Barcelona in the El Clasico. The game will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu with Los Blancos two points ahead of their rivals.

Xabi Alonso has some good news regarding returning players, while Barcelona have several out of the game. Real Madrid has both right-backs back in the squad after Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from injury.

Dean Huijsen is also available after missing the last two games with an injury. It's massive news for Alonso, who already is missing Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba at center-back. Dani Ceballos has also recovered from his slight knock, meaning a near full squad for the home team.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3)

IMAGO / Middle East Images

GK: Thibault Courtois - It was back-to-back clean sheets for Courtois, and it would mean a good result if he could make it three.

RB: Dani Carvajal - Alonso could go with experience in the first El Clasico, giving Carvajal the start. However, if he wants to go more attacking, he could start Trent.

CB: Eder Militao - The Brazilian made two crucial blocks in the win over Juventus and has been a key figure for Alonso in the past few games, with experienced center-backs out.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Back from injury and straight into the starting lineup for Huijsen. He has been solid since his move from Bournemouth and adds security at the position.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - The Spanish left-back completes a solid back four for Alonso in the big game. However, we may see less of him going forward as he comes up against Lamine Yamal.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman will be vital in keeping tabs on Pedri in midfield and preventing him from dictating the game.

CM: Fede Valverde - Valverde will return to his usual position, and his energy will be important in the midfield against Barca.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The star midfielder got off the mark for the season against Juventus after missing the first several games through injury. Each game he plays, he slowly gets back to full match fitness.

RW: Franco Mastantuono - It would not be a surprise to see Alonso give the talented Teenager the start. Mastantuono has shown he has no fear and could be a game-changer in this match.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Alonso can't afford not to start Vini Jr., somebody who can change the game in an instant. The Brazilian will hope to show the world he is still one of the best in the big games.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - It was a rare no-goal game against Juventus for Mbappe. However, he has a good record against Barcelona, scoring 11 times in eight games.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

A Week of Story Lines Has the El Clasico Spicier Than Ever and Ready to Explode