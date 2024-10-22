Toni Kroos Reveals Whether He'd Become Carlo Ancelotti's Assistant At Real Madrid
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has turned down the option of potentially becoming Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at the Santiago Bernabeu. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Kroos claimed that the toll of traveling is too much for him and that's one of the primary reasons why he decided to hang up the boots at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Kroos has a gloried career at Los Blancos and the UEFA Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund was his final appearance for the club.
When asked in a recent interview about potentially becoming an assistant to Ancelotti, Kroos responded, saying:
No, that’s impossible. Whenever he (Carlo Ancelotti) wants, I will always give him my opinion. But he knows why I retired. An important part of it is the amount of travel, hotels, etc. It’s never been the 90 minutes on the pitch. If that’s all it was, I could play until I don’t know when.- Toni Kroos
Kroos further highlighted that a day at Real Madrid's training ground as a coach is a more difficult job than as a player. Further reflecting on his stance, Kroos said:
As a player you come, you do your job and you go home. As a coach, you are responsible for everyone, the first to come and the last to leave, you also have all this travel.- Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos' decision to retire at the age of 34 came as a surprise to many. The German joined Real Madrid from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2014. He won 23 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga titles with the La Liga giants.
In 2023-24, Kroos made 48 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring one goal and providing ten assists. He started 35 of those matches, but decided to walk away from the sport at the end of the season. Germany's Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat to Spain was his last act as a professional footballer.
Recommended
Toni Kroos Reveals Why Kylian Mbappe Joining Real Madrid Didn't Influence His Retirement Decision
Over a Million Fans Virtually Queue for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Tickets
Hacked Juventus Account Announces Shock Signing of Real Madrid's Arda Guler