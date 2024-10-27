Newcastle United Coach Eddie Howe Shuts Down Rumors of Magpies Midfielder Linked With Move to Real Madrid
It's no surprise when any top player is linked with a move to Real Madrid, and it's no surprise when any rumors are shut down. Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe did just that when asked about rumors out of Italy about his midfielder being linked to Real Madrid.
Eddie Howe No Intentions of Selling Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United media outlet The Chronicle reported that head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the rumors that Sandro Tonali was being linked to Real Madrid. Howe quickly shut them down, saying that any links with his Italian midfielder leaving were news to him.
Tonali recently returned to the Newcastle squad after serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules while playing in Serie A with Milan. Howe is only interested in building Tonali back into the team after his time away.
"That one is news to me. It is not something I am contemplating. I am trying to build Sandro into the team after his ban." - Eddie Howe speaking to reporters
Newcastle signed Sandro Tonali in July 2023, paying $69.1 million for the Italian international. The rumors coming out of Italy may be just that. His former team, Milan, would receive 10% of any future transfer fee received by the Magpies for Tonali, which may be why the rumors have started.
Real Madrid is blessed with Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde in the midfield position. However, adding a player with Tonali's talent would interest the club. Although it looks like any transfer for the Italian is all but a rumor.
