Real Madrid Remain Interested In Signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Teammate
Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that Real Madrid are still interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte in the winter transfer market.
Los Blancos are a bit light in defense due to David Alaba's injury struggle and the Austrian is expected to return in November. He had returned from an ACL injury last defender and the former Bayern Munich man's fitness situation remains under the scrutiny.
In Alaba's absence, Carlo Ancelotti has put Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger as the first choice defenders while Aurelien Tchouameni can also fill in if needed. However, the club are reportedly open to making a defensive reinforcement in the winter and Ancelotti has given his green light in signing Laporte. Real Madrid, though, would only make a move if a clear-cut opportunity presents itself.
Laporte has significant experience in La Liga having previously made 222 appearances for Athletic Bilbao before his 2018 move to Manchester City. The France-born Spain international is currently at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, where he plays alongside the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Diario AS report mentions that Laporte will be happy to consider a return to European football, especially if a club like Real Madrid come for him. Los Merengues, however, could look to renegotiate his salary as the defender currently earns a reported 25 million Euros per season. Laporte's potential signing could also depend on the fitness situation of David Alaba.
Apart from Laporte, Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong and Palmeiras' Vitor Reis are also on Real Madrid's radar. Both players are only 18 years old.
