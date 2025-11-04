Father of Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Reveals Feelings Over Real Madrid Transfer Links

The list of midfielders linked with a move to Real Madrid in the future is growing longer than the actual squad list. It is clear to many supporters that the midfield position needs addressing, and with all the links, Xabi Alonso likely does too.

One of those players linked with a move is Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, who had a strong season last year, helping the Reds win the Premier League title. The 25-year-old is also a World Cup winner with Argentina, and is said to be a player Alonso admires greatly.

The Spanish coach will get a close look at the midfielder on November 4 when Real Madrid face the Argentine side in the Champions League. Alexis' father, Carlos Mac Allister, spoke about the rumors and knows his son must perform competently to be linked to the Spanish giants.

Alexis Mac Allister's Father Insists They Are Just Rumours

Carlos Mac Allister spoke in an interview with Spanish publication AS, discussing the rumours surrounding his son and Real Madrid. However, he said no contact has been made with the La Liga leaders

"I read the rumours, but that's all they were. There was no contact." Carlos Mac Allister

Carlos, who has another soccer-playing son, Kevin, who plays for Belgian side Union St.-Gilloise, will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the same time as Real Madrid and Liverpool. However, regarding Alexis, he confirmed that he is a Liverpool player and that, if there is any contact in the future, he would need to make a decision.

"In any case, it's always nice when my son is linked with the biggest clubs in the world. Real Madrid is a very big club, but so is Liverpool, and we must be responsible and respect the institution he belongs to and that believed in him. I have to be prudent. He plays for Liverpool now. In the future, if the opportunity arises and it's appropriate, he'll have to make his own decisions. Carlos Mac Allister

Real Madrid have several midfielders on their radar, so until next summer, it won't be obvious who they are zeroing in on. Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo are just some of the names mentioned as possible targets. One thing is for sure: a midfielder acquisition feels possible.

