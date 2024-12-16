Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Official Squad Announced for Intercontinental Cup Final
Real Madrid will take on Mexican club champions Pachuca on Wednesday to be crowned FIFA Intercontinental Cup champions. The opponents beat Egyptian champions Al Ahly on penalties to secure the final spot after a 0-0 draw in regular time.
Carlo Ancelotti has announced his matchday squad for the game. Kylian Mbappe has been included, but it is still being determined if he will play any minutes. Defenders Ferland Mendy and David Alaba did not make the squad but are close to returning.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran Gonzalez.
Defenders: Lucas Vazquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Rudiger, Youssef, Asencio and Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Arda Guler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappe, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, Gonzalo and Victor Munoz.
Kylian Mbappe Training Away from First-Team
The French forward picked up his injury against Atalanta in the Champions League, forcing him out of the La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano. Kylian Mbappe is determined to play in the game but is facing a race to be fit.
The good news for him and the team is that he has been training, albeit away from the first team, alongside Ferland Mendy and David Alaba, also recovering from injuries.
Mbappe is in a better place, being named in the squad. However, Mendy and Alaba are still not ready to take the field but are very close to returning, possibly against Sevilla at the weekend.
Young academy players Fran Gonzalez, Youssef Enriquez, Lorenzo Aguado, Víctor Munoz, and Gonzalo Garcia have all been called up for the game against Pachuca.
Real Madrid will look to add another trophy to their already successful 2024 year by winning their fourth Intercontinental Cup, having seen the trophy take a hiatus in recent years.
