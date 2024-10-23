Manchester City Show Interest In Real Madrid Target As Replacement For Kyle Walker
Manchester City reportedly have their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur right-back and Real Madrid target Pedro Porro as a replacement for stalwart Kyle Walker.
City are willing to listen to offers for Walker and have put him on the transfer list, per The Daily Star.
As a result, the reigning English Premier League champions are said to be weighing up their options at right-back, with the club keen on bringing Porro back to the Etihad Stadium. Porro was signed with Manchester City between 2019 and 2022.
This latest development could now spark a bidding war between Manchester City and Real Madrid, particularly if Los Blancos miss out on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold is considered to be Real's number one target, with Porro second on the list.
Alexander-Arnold's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning Real could snap up the England international on a free transfer. However, with 32-year-old Dani Carvajal out for the long term due to injury, Real could potentially bring him in January on a cut-price deal. Alexander-Arnold's future currently remains unclear.
Meanwhile, if Real Madrid end up turning their attention to Porro, then they will need to shell out a hefty sum, as Tottenham has now slapped an £80 million price tag on the Spain international, according to Football Insider.
MORE: Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever
Real Madrid interest fills Pedro Porro with “excitement”
During a recent conversation with Relevo in Spain, Pedro Porro was asked about the reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.
“It fills you with excitement, doesn't it? You have to be focused on your work, but hey, the fact that Real Madrid is interested in you is because you are doing things well. This is how I think on a day-to-day basis. Well, if that time has to come, it will come. And if it doesn't arrive, well, [I'll] continue working as before.” (H/T The Standard)
Porro, who first signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting CP in January 2023 on a loan-to-buy deal, ultimately wants to wait and see what happens.
Recommended
Vinicius Jr Beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Most Marketable Athletes’ List, Mbappe Also Makes The Cut