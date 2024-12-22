Milan Ready To Open Talks With Real Madrid Regarding Alex Jimenez, Resulting In A Domino Effect Of Transfers
Milan is set to discuss the future of young left-back Alex Jimenez with his former club, Real Madrid, a player they signed in 2024. Los Blancos installed some buy-back clauses in his contract when he signed, and the Rossoneri want to remove them.
According to Football Italia (via La Gazzetta dello Sport), Milan wants to discuss the potential of tying Jimenez down to a long-term deal, removing the possibility of him returning to Real Madrid without a say.
Los Blancos could agree that if they are comfortable, they can find a left-back signing next summer, with Alphonso Davies as the No.1 target. It could start a domino effect of transfers between Real Madrid, Milan, and Bayern Munich.
Milan Defender to Replace Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich?
Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies. Davies is out of contract with the Bavarian club in the summer. Davies's contract situation is still up in the air, but Madrid continues to be linked with the left-back.
Bayern Munich could consider Milan left-back Theo Hernandez if Davies leaves, who has also been linked with a move to the Spanish champions.
Milan would allow Hernandez to leave if they can remove the chance of Real Madrid bringing back young Spanish defender Alex Jimenez. Los Blancos could pay just $9 million if they want Jimenez next summer or $12 million if they activate their clause in 2026.
Eliminating those clauses allows Milan to move forward, knowing that if they sell Hernandez, they will not be left in a hole if Madrid decides to activate the release clause.
We will see if any positive talks materialize in 2025, and if one deal does occur, will the rest follow?
