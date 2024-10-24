Real Madrid Front Runners for Argentinian Talent Despite Premier League Team's Heavy Interest
Real Madrid aims to bolster its defense in the transfer market over the following two windows. However, it always looks for young talent for the club's future. South America has been a fruitful continent for scouting, and it seems like Los Blancos have identified another talented player they are pushing to sign.
Real Madrid Looking to Sign Argentinian Youngster Franco Mastantuono
European clubs have long taken advantage of the talent coming out of South America. Real Madrid has been a good landing spot for several, most recently Brazilian forward Endrick. The Spanish giants are leading the race for another talent from those parts, a 17-year-old Argentinian midfielder.
Franco Mastantuono has been on the shortlist for many top European clubs, including Real Madrid. Reports from ESPN Argentina journalist Jorge Baravalle have confirmed Premier League pair Manchester United and Manchester City are chasing the highly sought-after talent, with Real Madrid leading the way for his signature.
Mastantuono plays soccer at the legendary Argentinian side River Plate and has played for the Argentina under-17 team. The attacking midfielder was fast-tracked into the Los Millonarios first team at the start of this season, appearing in 34 games and scoring four goals.
Despite being the front runners in the race, they will face stiff competition from both Manchester teams. Pep Guardiola's side has also successfully signed young players in South America. However, reports from Jorge Baravalle suggest Manchester United is looking to make a move in the upcoming winter transfer window.
Franco Mastantuono's release clause is $43.1 million, but it can rise to $48.5 million during the last ten days of each transfer window. The Argentinian league season ends in December so we can see club movement afterward.
