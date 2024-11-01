Real Madrid Intensify Pursuit of €130 Million Rated Bundesliga Prodigy [Report]
Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Real Madrid have intensified their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz.
Wirtz has established himself as one of the best young attackers in German and European football as the 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been at Leverkusen since 2020 and was pivotal last season as Xabi Alonso's side won the Bundesliga undefeated last term.
The Germany international has also been linked with other European giants like Manchester City and Bayern Munich.
Plettenberg reports that Los Blancos have now seriously entered the race for the attacking midfielder. The report also suggests that the club have held talks with Wirtz's camp. Manchester City are also in the running and have been informed of Los Blancos' interest. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, would prefer to sell Wirtz to Real Madrid instead of allowing direct rivals Bayern Munich to wrap up the player. Plettenberg's report on X read:
Real Madrid are now serious about pursuing Florian #Wirtz, and #MCFC have also been informed that Real are pushing for the 21y/o. Discussions between Real Madrid and Wirtz’s camp have already taken place. However, there are currently no negotiations with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Bayer remain hopeful that he will stay or even extend his contract. Leverkusen would prefer a sale to Real Madrid, as the club want to prevent a transfer of Wirtz to Bayern.
Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz's Bayer Leverkusen career so far
Florian Wirtz joined Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020 and has so far made 166 appearances for the club, scoring 48 goals and providing 51 assists. He arguably played his best football last season, racking up an extremely impressive 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. Wirtz is currently a regular in Germany's national team with 27 caps under his belt.
As per Transfermarkt, Wirtz's estimated market value is 130 million Euros. Los Blancos are ready to break the bank for the young creative midfielder, as per Plettenberg. His potential signing could see Real Madrid enrich their creative rank that already boasts Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and more.
