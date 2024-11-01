Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Seeks Greater Roles For Key Signings
It's been a sluggish start to the 2024-25 season for Real Madrid, with performances not up to the club's standard. Coming off the devastating loss to Barcelona in the El Clasico, President Florentino Perez has had much to say about the team.
In an article by Alfredo Matilla of Relevo, it has been reported that Perez wants to see more significant roles for young gems Arda Guler and Endrick going forward.
Florentino Perez Impatient with Lack of Faith in Guler and Endrick
Turkey's Arda Guler and Endrick came to the club with lofty transfer fees, so it felt that it wouldn't be long before both players breached the starting line-up. Guler was signed from Turkish side Fenerbahce in July 2023, appearing in just 23 games since his move.
Endrick was signed this past summer after turning 18, with the deal agreed two years prior. He has appeared in seven La Liga games for the club already, all coming off the bench.
Both players are still young, and Carlo Ancelotti is patient with their development.
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is becoming impatient, wanting to see both players feature more on the field. Guler and Endrick have combined for under 300 La Liga minutes in the games played this season.
Given Real Madrid's struggles on the field, it's understandable for Perez to want to make some changes to the team. We will see if Ancelotti starts any of Guler or Endrick in next week's Champions League match against Milan.
