Real Madrid Reportedly Includes €100m Release Clause in Player's New Deal

Real Madrid have one of the best rosters in the world, and continues to make sure that doesn't change anytime soon. Having a focus on longevity, bringing in established players from other clubs is not enough.

The club have emphasized a focus on their youth set-up. That means bringing academy players into the senior side, and even letting them move for regular playing time. The likes of Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramon, and Chema Andres have all been sold, with Los Blancos having the chance to bring them back for a reduced fee.

Having top talent in their youth setup also means they draw attention from other clubs. That means doing what they can to prevent that. A recent report has suggested they have added a big release clause to one of their hot prospects.

Big release clause for top Real Madrid teenager

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are reportedly set to include a €100m release clause in a new deal for 16-year-old defender Leo Lemaitre. The club sees the player as one of the gems of La Fabrica and believes he could be part of the senior squad in the next few seasons.

The hefty release clause is an indicator of how much they value the center-back, and it also warns off interest from top teams for England and France. However, the report suggests Lemaitre wants to stay in Madrid, seeing his future with Los Blancos.

The teenager has been compared to summer signing Dean Huijsen, and is seen as a center-back who can follow Raul Asencio and Joan Martinez into the senior set-up, and be a future mainstay in the starting lineup.

The future looks bright for Real Madrid in youth development. David Jiménez, Víctor Valdepeñas, Daniel Meso, Manuel Ángel, Jorge Cestero, and César Palacios have all made their senior debuts this season. Several of those were in big games in the league and in Europe.

Now with Alvaro Arbeloa in charge, expect plenty more youth players to make their way into the team. The former Castilla coach had firsthand knowledge of the players and knows which players can make an impact at the next level.

Injuries have also meant opportunities for youth players. The last season and a half has seen a long list of injuries, and players such as Raul Asencio have taken advantage of that. That is something players need to look at, knowing it’s an opportunity if a call-up happens.

