Real Madrid Transfer News: Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Beukema, Lukeba & More - February 13, 2025
Real Madrid is looking to make a final offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be available for a free transfer after June 2025.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
PSG is looking to target Real Madrid's young defender Raul Asencio. Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos is said to have already contacted Asencio to get his thoughts on a move to the French capital and is ready to pay $46.9 million for his services. - SPORT
Los Blancos are set to be preparing an all-or-nothing offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold to join from Liverpool in the summer. The Englishman would be available on a free transfer and has seen rumors of a move to Real Madrid rumble on over the last three months. - The Daily Telegraph
Bologna center-back Sam Beukema is not thinking about a transfer away from the club despite heavy interest from top European clubs, including Real Madrid. Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 26-year-old. - FC Inter News
Premier League teams Liverpool and Chelsea will challenge Real Madrid for the signing of RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba. The 22-year-old has hinted that he may move to a top European club in the summer. - BILD
Rival Watch
Barcelona is said to be close to agreeing to their first summer transfer. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is on track for a Barca move, with Andreas Christensen heading out to help with the move. - Mundo Deportivo
The Latest Real Madrid News
Osasuna vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Vinicius Jr Let His Football Do The Talking In Response To Manchester City Tifo Taunt
Pep Guardiola Claims Real Madrid Played Their Best Game Against Manchester City In 3-2 Win
Thierry Henry Explains Why Kylian Mbappe Is Better Than Erling Haaland