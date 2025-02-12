Pep Guardiola Claims Real Madrid Played Their Best Game Against Manchester City In 3-2 Win
Manchester City and Real Madrid met in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-offs at the Etihad on February 11. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with Los Blancos emerging victorious 3-2.
Erling Haaland scored twice (19', 80') to put City ahead on two occasions. Los Blancos, though, equalized both times through Kylian Mbappe (60') and Brahim Diaz (86'). Jude Bellingham snatched an injury-time (90+2') winner to decide the game.
Real Madrid and Manchester City have met several times in the UEFA Champions League in recent years. City head coach Pep Guardiola thinks this is the best Los Merengues have played against them.
He said after the match:
Madrid played very well; they had chances, and they linked up better than in other games. We didn’t know how to handle it. We could have won, but we couldn’t hold onto the result. I have been here for many years, and we have been an extraordinary team, but right now, I am not able to handle this situation. It happens to us a lot. It is always misunderstood, but of all the games we have played, it has been their best against us.- Pep Guardiola
Speaking about his team not being able to keep up the lead, he said:
It has happened many times because I can’t find the solution. It has happened many times. It has been the year that Madrid has been better, we had a good result, and we have let it go.
Real Madrid now have the advantage due to their recent win. The second leg between the two sides is set to take place on February 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
