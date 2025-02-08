Real Madrid Transfer News: Bellingham, Saliba, Hernandez, Gila & More - February 8, 2025
Defensive issues at Real Madrid are a concern, with the club having a priority target in the summer to help fix them.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid know which current player will be the first to leave in the summer. Despite the injuries, center-back Jesus Vallejo has not been in Carlo Ancelotti's plans and will look for a new club.
- Fichajes
Manchester City is considering making an audacious bid for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. Pep Guardiola sees the Englishman as the perfect replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian coming to the back end of his career. - Fichajes
Real Madrid sees Arsenal center-back William Saliba as a priority signing in the summer. However, the French international will not be cheap, demanding way over the current $99.2 million, the current record fee paid for a defender. - RMC Sport
Los Blancos continue to be linked with AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. The 27-year-old is a former Real Madrid player, but Manchester City is also competing for his signature. - TeamTalk
Real Madrid has been put on alert as contract talks between Lazio and defender Mario Gila have stalled. Madrid has been linked with bringing back the former defender, who owns 50% of his contract. - CorrieredelloSport
Rival Watch
Barcelona is in advanced talks to sign Canadian striker Jonathan David. The Lille player's contract expires at the end of the season, and there have been no positive talks over a new deal. Tottenham and Manchester United are also said to be interested. - TBR Football
