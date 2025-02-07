Latest Update On Vinicius Jr And Real Madrid Contract Talks
Real Madrid's first attempt to sign Vinicius Jr to a new contract has come to nothing, with the Brazilian forward rejecting the offer.
The 24-year-old is one of the most influential and important players in the squad and despite having just over two years on his current deal, Real Madrid wants to be ahead of the game to avoid a situation in which he leaves the club for free.
As reported by The Athletic, the first set of talks ended with Vincius Jr saying no to Real Madrid's proposal.
He was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024 and opted to avoid holding talks with Real Madrid, preferring to wait until the season had progressed further. Saudi clubs contacted Vini Jr again in December 2024 to express interest over what would be an incredibly lucrative move for the player.
Viniciusi Jr currently earns $15.5m net of tax and it was the club that requested a meeting at Valdebebas with Vini Jr's representatives to discuss the new contract.
Real Madrid's first proposal did include an increased salary, but the player said no and talks are expected to continue.
