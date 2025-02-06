Real Madrid Accelerates Interest In Liverpool And Arsenal-Linked Midfielder
Real Madrid has had no trouble fielding an effective midfield for many years now, but with Toni Kroos having retired and Luka Modric now 39 years old, there is a need to look to the future.
Players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have their best years ahead of them, but that doesn't stop a club like Real Madrid from looking at what else is available.
According to a report from The Athletic, Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is becoming more and more appealing. Talks between Real Madrid and the midfielder have increased recently despite very strong interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool.
It seemed as though Zubimendi was destined for Liverpool in the summer, but he chose to stay at Real Sociedad for another season. More recent reports have suggested that Arsenal have an agreement in place for Zubimendi to join them at the end of this season.
It is believed that $52m would be enough for La Real to part with the 25-year-old midfielder, and his presence in the Real Madrid team would allow the likes of Tchouameni and Camavinga to play a more attacking role in the midfield.
Zubimendi has been an ever-present in midfield for Real Sociedad in La Liga this season, playing 21 times and getting a goal and two assists in the process.
