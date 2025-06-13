Real Madrid Transfer News: Carreras, Budimir, Rodrygo & More - June 13, 2025

Real Madrid signed two players in the early transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup. They look to complete another deal after the tournament and may sell several players who may not get playing time this season.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

As Real Madrid looks to bring in new signings, the club may be willing to let up to four players leave this season. David Alaba, Rodrygo, Fran Garcia, and Ferland Mendy are all names that could be allowed to depart, with playing time not guaranteed. - SPORT

Real Madrid are looking at another young La Liga star, Granada's Oscar Naasei. The 20-year-old Ghanaian has received an offer from Los Blancos, which is possibly for the academy. The Nazaríes are doing everything they can to keep their young talent. - Marca

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is set to be announced as a Real Madrid player after the Club World Cup. The Spanish club have been linked with the player for the last month, and a deal looked to be close. However, with Benfica at the tournament, a contract will be completed after. - Diario AS

Real Madrid have offered $4 million (€3 million) plus a youth player for Mallorca striker Ante Budimir. Xabi Alonso is reportedly seeking a veteran striker as a backup to Kylian Mbappe, with the Croatian being one of the targets and a less expensive option. - Defensa Central

