David Beckham Reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Move

Trent Alexander-Arnold has completed a move from Liverpool to Real Madrid as a free agent. The English full-back took everyone aback by delivering his inaugural speech in fluent Spanish.

Alexander-Arnold looks like a man on mission who is trying to prove a point in the Spanish capital. He comes after a successful Liverpool stint, where he won two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League among other trophies.

Overall, the Reds' academy product scored 23 goals and provided 92 assists in 354 appearances for the Merseyside club. At 26, Alexander-Arnold still has a lot of time left in his career. He has been tipped to become Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at Los Blancos.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Alexander-Arnold uploaded a series of photos on his Instagram, visiting the club's training ground with his family. He captioned the images, writing:

Family is everything 🤍 Trent Alexander-Arnold

England and Real Madrid legend David Beckham left a comment under the post, writing:

Congrats friend and welcome to a great club 🤍 @trent @realmadrid 🤍 David Beckham

📲 David Beckham to Trent on IG. pic.twitter.com/hxekX5ks2j — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 13, 2025

During his time as a Real Madrid player, Beckham made 159 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and providing 51 assists.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to have a successful career at the club. However, he will compete for the right-back spot against one of the best of this generation, Dani Carvajal. Speaking on the Spaniard, Alexander-Arnold said:

He's a fantastic player, he's won many trophies and been part of very successful teams. He's achieved a lot at club and international level, and you don't get that without talent and hard work. I have a lot of respect for everything he's achieved. Trent Alexander-Arnold

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

It's exciting time ahead for Los Blancos fans and they might see their new superstar in action during the FIFA Club World Cup. The team will play their first game under Xabi Alonso on June 18, against Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Thomas Tuchel Heavily Criticizes Jude Bellingham After Recent England Defeat

Trent Alexander-Arnold Takes Iconic Real Madrid Players' Squad Number Along with Name Change

Transcript: Trent Alexander-Arnold's Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player

President Florentino Perez Looked on Proudly as Trent Alexander-Arnold Gave Speech in Spanish