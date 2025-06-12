President Florentino Perez Looked on Proudly as Trent Alexander-Arnold Gave Speech in Spanish

Trent Alexander-Arnold shocked everybody when he took to the stage to give his opening statement as a Real Madrid player. The Englishman spoke in excellent Spanish as he thanked the club and President Florentino Perez while also expressing his excitement about winning titles wearing the famous shirt.

Most non-Spanish signings try to speak in Spanish when they are unveiled as a new Real Madrid player, but some choose not to if they don't feel comfortable, which is normal.

🚨🤍 Trent Alexander-Arnold: “Hala Madrid!”.



…and then following with a special speech in perfect spanish. pic.twitter.com/d2TjqCJF1q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2025

Not only did Alexander-Arnold win over many Los Blancos fans by speaking in Spanish, but he did it exceptionally well, with the onlooking Perez having the face of a proud father.

Below is what the 26-year-old said:

It's a dream come true. I'm very happy and proud to be here. I want to show Real Madrid fans how I play. I do realise I am signing for Real Madrid; the demands are high. I'm going to give my all for Real Madrid and the fans. I want to win many titles. I want to be a winner here and play alongside the best players in the world. Trent Alexander-Arnold.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Alexander-Arnold will wear the No. 12 and also have 'Trent' on his back, instead of 'Alexander-Arnold'. He will now join the squad before flying out to the US for the FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid will have two new players at the tournament, with Dean Huijsen also announced 48 hours prior, signing from Bournemouth.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Former Liverpool Assistant Details What Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Bring to Real Madrid

Ex-La Liga Boss Says Franco Mastantuono ‘On Another Level’ than Lamine Yamal

PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi Discusses Kylian Mbappe after Champions League Title

Transcript: Dean Huijsen’s Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player as He Thanks Jose Mourinho