Jude Bellingham Reveals Why He Accepts Criticism From The Real Madrid Fans About Performances

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso shook the hand of Pep Guardiola and walked down the tunnel after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

It wasn't a result that saw them drop out of the top eight in the standings, which would have meant a bye into the Round of 16. It was the fans' reaction after the loss that could be damaging for Alonso if things don't change.

Jude Bellingham is one of the leading players in the dressing room, despite being just 22. He spoke after the game and was asked about the whistling and criticism from the fans.

Jude Bellingham Knows The Team Must Do Better

Speaking in a post-match interview with Guillem Balagué of CBS Sports, Bellingham was asked about the whistles aimed at the players during the second half. He understands the fans' frustrations and is aware that things need to change on the field.

“I understand the fans frustration, We’re fortunate enough to play for the biggest club in the world, they’ve seen the best players in the history, Won the biggest trophies more than anyone else, they pay a lot of money to come and watch us, support the team if they wanna express their feelings like that the that’s how they’re gonna do it." Jude Bellingham

Bellingham continued:

"It’s down to us as professionals as players to stay neutral emotionally…We try to break down where it’s gone wrong and try and to improve." Jude Bellingham

It's a credit to Bellingham, who is always one of the first players to come and speak to the media after a defeat or to address criticism. He also revealed that since the three consecutive draws in La Liga during November, Alonso and the players have had good conversations about addressing the problems on the field.

The next game up is against Alaves on the road. They sit mid-table and recently gave Barcelona problems back at the Nou Camp. It means it could be a tough game to bounce back after back-to-back defeats for Los Blancos, but a win seems more important than ever.

These next three games could determine if Alonso is the head coach in 2026. They face Alaves and Sevilla in the league, which are the two games with the most focus. The other is a Copa del Rey game against Talavera, at the bottom of Group A in the third tier of Spanish football. Three wins seem the only option for Alonso if he wants to keep his job.

