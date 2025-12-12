Matteo Moretto Reveals Key Real Madrid Target Area For Summer 2026

When Xabi Alonso took over as head coach at Real Madrid, there was plenty of work to be done regarding the squad. Some position areas had questions over players' longevity, injuries, and a lack of bodies and quality.

Despite the problems in the squad, Los Blancos are still expected to challenge for trophies. Alonso strengthened the wing-back positions this past summer with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras arriving. They also brought in attacker Franco Mastantuono, who, despite being just 18, looks to be a crucial part of the squad.

Their fourth signing was another young defender, centre-back Dean Huijsen. It was a strong statement, but the defensive position still needs additions due to ageing players and consistent injuries. Transfer analyst Matteo Moretto has revealed that it is the area the club are looking at, with one certain market they are targeting.

Real Madrid Watching The Free-Agent Market

Speaking with David Sánchez on 'Despierta San Francisco', Matteo Moretto discussed the latest transfer news in La Liga. When discussing Real Madrid, he revealed the area the club are watching closely for next summer.

"Real Madrid is certainly already working to sign a center-back for June. Madrid has been signing free agents for years, and what I tell the fans is to keep an eye on the free agent center-back market." Matteo Moretto

Over the last few seasons, Real Madrid have been on the lookout for players approaching the end of their contracts. That was the case with Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, Los Blancos had to pay a small fee to secure his services for the Club World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe and David Alaba were also signed for free, taking advantage of their contract situations with their former clubs. It’s a tactic that looks set to continue, and at center-back, they have shortlisted a few players who are unlikely to sign contract extensions at their clubs after this summer.

Premier League pair Ibrahima Konate and Marc Guéhi are of interest to Real Madrid. These look like difficult deals, with the latter rumored to be heading to Liverpool in 2026. Konate, who is currently with the Premier League champions, is not on the club’s radar, according to reports.

The big target is Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, who is still far apart with his club over a contract extension. In January, Real Madrid can open talks with the Frenchman over a pre-contract agreement. That is something that we could see happen, with Bayern working tirelessly to block that.

