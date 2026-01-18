Real Madrid Transfer News: Liverpool Interested In Camavinga, Paz, Fernandez, & More

After the departure of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid head coach, clubs are looking to take advantage of the situation to sign players. Liverpool are the latest team eyeing a move for Eduardo Camavinga.

There are also Italian teams linked with Los Blancos players, with both Inter Milan and Napoli reportedly interested in the same player.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Inter Milan are looking at two Real Madrid players and a former player as it seeks to make a marquee signing in the summer. Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler are on their radar, as is Como midfielder Nico Paz, who is a former Los Blancos player. The Serie A leaders are willing to surpass $58 million (€50 million), which they will certainly need to pay if they want any of the above players. - Tuttosport

After the departure of Xabi Alonso as head coach, Liverpool is the latest to show interest in a Los Blancos player. The current Premier League champions are interested in Eduardo Camavinga, and could pay around $87 million (€75 million). The 22-year-old has seen more gametime under Alonso recently, but his future may be in question depending on who the new head coach is. - Fichajes

Reports suggest that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is unhappy at the club and is considering a move to Real Madrid. It is said that the Sonaish giants have other targets in center midfield, but they also like what the Argentinian can bring. The 24-year-old could indeed be on the move unless the club can convince him to stay in London. - Defensa Central

Inter Milan are not the only team interested in Real Madrid attacker Franco Mastantuono. Napoli are reportedly considering a loan move for the young Argentine. The Serie A champions have suffered with a long list of injuries, and are looking at a possible loan deal, with the 18-year-old a possibility. - Fichajes

Real Madrid are monitoring one of the Bundesliga’s biggest talents. Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane is just 19, but his rise has not gone unnoticed by Los Blancos. The Cameroon international arrived in the summer, signing from Albacete. Real have put him on their list to track his progress further. - Sky Germany

