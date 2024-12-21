Real Madrid Transfer News: Virgil van Dijk, Theo Hernandez, Mario Gila & More -December 21, 2024
Real Madrid could bring in two or three players on free transfers in the summer. Los Blancos continue to be linked to a pair of players in Liverpool's red shirt, and their contracts expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Below are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid could consider a January move for Lazio defender Mario Gila. The former La Fabrica star has a 50% sell-on so that Los Blancos would pay a reduced cost. - Diario AS
If Real Madrid can not get a deal done for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, they could turn their attention to AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. The 27-year-old French star would cost around $52 million. - Fichajes
Real Madrid has completed the signing of Leganes defender Lamini Fati for $104,000. The 18-year-old will join the club after the 2024-25 season. - Fabrizio Romano
Los Blancos continue to chase exciting young Argentinian midfielder Franco Mastantuono, with Liverpool, PSG, and Manchester United also keen. Real Madrid plans to sign the 17-year-old and then loan him out for a season for his development. - Diario AS
Liverpool could lose two of its best defenders to Real Madrid in the summer, both on a free. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both out of contract in the summer and are linked with moves to the Spanish capital. - FootballTransfers.com
Recommended
Transfer News & Rumors: Alessandro Bastoni, Antonio Cordero, Ederson And More - December 19, 2024
Real Madrid Set For January Meeting To Accelerate Deal For Trent Alexander-Arnold [Report]