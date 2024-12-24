Real Madrid Transfer News: Nico William, Rodrygo, Federico Dimarco & More - December 24, 2024
Real Madrid is reportedly a favored destination over rivals Barcelona for Spanish international.
Real Madrid Brazilian forwards are on the transfer rumor agenda today. Los Blancos has confirmed one is not for sale while the other is being considered, with a potential to be sent out on loan.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
- After initially confirming that Endrick would not leave in January, Real Madrid is considering sending Endrick out on loan. The Brazilian teenager has struggled with game time, and the management believes this could help his development. - Fichajes
- Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan and Italy international Federico Dimarco. The wing-back would set Los Blancos back around $72 million. - Inter Live
- Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is said to favor a move to Real Madrid over Barcelona, who want to sign the talent. Williams is one of the best young players in the world and has a release clause of $62 million. - Real Madrid Confidencial
- Real Madrid has no interest in selling their star forward Rodrygo for any price. Premier League clubs, such as Liverpool and Manchester City, are said to be interested, but Los Blancos sees him as a vital player for the club. - AS
Recommended
Real Madrid Transfer News: Nico Paz, Rafa Marin, Dani Ceballos & More -December 22, 2024
Milan Ready To Open Talks With Real Madrid Regarding Alex Jimenez, Resulting In A Domino Effect Of Transfers
Published