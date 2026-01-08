Real Madrid Transfer News: Potential Alexander-Arnold Exit, Guehi, Lunin, & More

After Chelsea sacked head coach Enzo Maresca, the club has been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. There are now reports that they are looking at another Los Blancos player in Trent Alexander-Arnold, and want a deal done in January.

The club is also preparing to receive offers from three Premier League clubs regarding goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainians could leave the club, but only in the summer or later.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Three Premier League clubs are considering signing Real Madrid backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton and Hove Albion are all said to be interested in the Ukrainian, as are AC Milan. Los Blancos have set a price tag of $29 million (€25 million), but are likely to hold off on selling until the summer. - Fichajes

Chelsea have been rumored to be interested in a second Real Madrid player. After reports of Vinicius Jr. joining the Club World Champions, they have been linked with a move for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Blues want to sign the English international in January, with a loan move that involves an obligation to buy in the summer. The Spanish team are reluctant to let their summer signing leave, but could listen to offers over $47 million (€40 million). - Fichajes

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. They may have received some positive news, with reports suggesting that the England international is open to a move to Spain. The 25-year-old has just six months left on his contract, with Liverpool and Manchester City also interested in signing the Eagles captain. - Team Talk

David Alaba looks set to depart in the summer, and his agent is said to be seeking a move to Saudi Arabia. The Austrian's contract ends at the end of June, and reports suggest that he will not be offered a new deal due to his high salary. The 33-year-old has suffered from numerous injuries since his arrival, and will not be short of options. - The Athletic

Real Madrid have received a blow when it comes to signing Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer. It is reported that the Frenchman is set to sign a new deal with the German side, keeping him at the club long-term. - Fabrizio Romano

