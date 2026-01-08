Bundesliga Defender Reportedly Edging Towards Move To Real Madrid

As it stands, Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga, four points behind arch rivals Barcelona. They are also 7th in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, ahead of the play-off spots on just goal difference.

So, although this would be a good season for many clubs, it isn't for Real Madrid. Therefore, there is an anticipation that signings will be made - both in this January transfer window, and in the summer ahead.

There is plenty of debate over which positions need the most reinforcement. However, there seems to be a consensus within the fanbase that surgery is needed in central defence. Antonio Rudiger and (especially) David Alaba are increasingly injury-prone, heading into their mid-30s, and out of contract in the summer.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao is said to be out until April with an injury, whilst Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio still have mistakes to iron out of their game. It is clear that at least two central defenders will be needed in the summer, if one is not signed this month.

Real Madrid linked with Borussia Dortmund defender

One defender that has been brought up is Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund. The German international will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer and is showing no signs of extending it.

There is interest from elsewhere in the Dortmund defender, including Bayern Munich, but it appears Los Blancos have been handed a big boost in their pursuit. As per German outlet BILD, the German side would prefer to sell abroad.

According to their report, BVB are looking for over 50 million Euros. Still, in today's market, say he costs 55m Euros; that would not be too bad, albeit with just one year left on his contract. Owing to that situation, perhaps he would cost a little less. Let's see.

Something worth noting is that, according to reports this week, the reported Real Madrid transfer target, Dayot Upamecano, is set to extend his contract at Bayern. With that considered, perhaps their pursuit of Schlotterbeck will take a back seat somewhat.

Make no bones about it, the 26-year-old would be a brilliant signing for Xabi Alonso's side. He is an incredible ball player, so much so that he even took corners for Dortmund last season. Nearly all of their buildup goes through him. He also has the necessary mobility to play in a high line and defend large spaces.

With Alaba almost certainly set to depart, a left-footed central defender will be key for balance too. Particularly if Rudiger, who, although right-footed, has spent a lot of his career playing on the left side of central defence..

Another reason to bring Schlotterbeck in is to stop others from having him. The defender played for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick for the German national team, and there is no doubt they would look to sign him if they could. It is key for Los Blancos to get this one over the line before others do.

