Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Want PSG Star, Smit, Valverde & More

The search for a new head coach at Real Madrid has started. With that, transfer targets have been mentioned alongside potential coaches. One of those is. Newcastle United midfielder as Los Blancos look to strengthen that area.

Other midfielders have also been linked, and the No. 1 target could be the current European Champions' No. 1 target, Fabian Ruiz.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to battle it out once again, this time for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. It has been reported that two clubs are in a bidding war for the teenage sensation, who has been on Real Madrid's radar for some time. The Dutch side values their star at around $70 million (£52 million). Newcastle are also interested in Smit, as well as other teams. - The Daily Star

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their midfield, with a Paris Saint-Germain player high on their list. Fabian Ruiz is the player, and the club is looking at a cut-price deal for the Puerto Rican international. Ruiz had 18 months left on his contract, and with no extension in place, Los Blancos are circling a possible summer move for the 29-year-old. - Fichajes

Chelsea remained linked to Real Madrid players following the departure of their head coach. Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham have been mentioned, but now the Blues are interested in vice captain Fede Valverde. Chelsea have a firm interest in the Uruguayan and are preparing a $140 million (€120 million) offer. It is said that the new head coach, Liam Rosenior, sees Valverde as the ideal addition. - Fichajes

It appears Real Madrid have lost the race to sign 17-year-old wonderkid Ederson Castillo, who is now being linked with Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United were chasing the LDU Quito. However, it is the Catalan side who appear to be close to agreeing a deal after Castillo and his family visited the club's training facilities. - Bolavip

If Jurgen Klopp is appointed Real Madrid head coach, he reportedly wants his first signing to be a Newcastle United player. The German wants Bruno Guimaraes, one of the Premier League's best midfielders. The Magpies are working to tie the Brazilian down to a long-term deal, but if Klopp does take over in Madrid, his head could be turned. - Team Talk

