Real Madrid Transfer News: Shock Bellingham Move To England, Romero, Diaz, & More

England international Jude Bellingham has not indicated he wants to leave Real Madrid, but that won't stop teams from trying to sign one of the best players in the world. One of the top Premier League sides are said to be interested in bringing him back to England.

We could also see a Real Madrid player join Tottenham Hotspur, which could, in turn, mean Los Blancos sign a player from the Premier League club in the summer.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Tottenham Hotspur mainstay Cristian Romero. The club captain has been linked with a move to Spain for some time, with Los Blancos one of the most rumoured destinations. The 27-year-old could cost around $93 million (€80 million), with a potential summer move for the Argentine center-back. Romero is also said to want to leave Spurs. - Fichajes

Chelsea have been linked with moves for Real Madrid pair Vinicius Jr. and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and now they are looking at securing another huge player from the Spanish Giants. It is reported that the Blues are lining up an audacious bid for Jude Bellingham. It is said the Premier League club is looking to build a team capable of dominating Europe, with Bellingham a top target. - Fichajes

As well as seeing interest from Real Madrid triggering their players, Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing a move for a Los Blancos forward who is in terrific form at AFCON. Spurs are said to be lining up a bid of around $70 million (€60 million) for forward Brahim Diaz. The former Manchester City player has not seen much game time this season, but he is talented. - Fichajes

IMAGO / Loulidiphoto

Manchester United have entered the race alongside Real Madrid and others for Leicester City talent Jeremy Monga. However, they are also watching another talented teenager from the Foxes in Lorenz Hutchinson. The attacker has been in tremendous form in the youth team, and the 17-year-old is being watched by Los Blancos, who could add him to their youth setup with Monga. - The People's Person

Real Madrid are looking to jump ahead of rivals Barcelona for Premier League star Micky van de Ven. Los Blancos are in need of a center-back, and with free agent targets looking unlikely, they may have to spend to secure a player. van de Ven would not be cheap, but he has shown he is a talented defender. - SPORT

The Latest Real Madrid News

Arsenal Legend Believes Chelsea Should Sign Real Madrid Star Antonio Rudiger

Vinicius Jr. And Teammates Fire Shots At Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone

Positive News For Real Madrid Regarding Kylian Mbappe's Injury

Arsenal Reportedly Ready To Move For Real Madrid Youngster