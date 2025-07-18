Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodri, Vinicius Jr, Vazquez, Konate & More - July 18, 2025

Real Madrid have reportedly rekindled their interest in a midfielder they have been linked with in the past, as Xabi Alonso looks to bring in a major player at the position.

A day after his departure ceremony, Lucas Vázquez has been linked with a move to Italy. Juventus are looking to bolster their team and see the 34-year-old's experience as a great addition, and he would be available on a free transfer. - Tuttomercatoweb

Real Madrid have rekindled their interest in Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Head coach Xabi Alonso is said to want a new midfielder this summer, with the club needing to pay $116 million (€100 million) for the 29-year-old. - Mundo Deportivo (Via Sport Witness)

A Saudi Pro League club have tabled another huge offer for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. The latest contract talks have stalled, and an unnamed Saudi club is looking to capitalize with a massive $407 million (€350 million) offer that could be too good to refuse. - Fichajes

Real Madrid has reportedly revealed the amount it is willing to pay for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman has one year left on his contract, and as contract talks are not progressing well, rumors suggest that the Spanish club will make a bid this summer rather than wait until his contract expires. However, they are willing to pay no more than $29 million (€25 million). - Cadena SER

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid regarding left-back Fran Garcia. The Spaniard is said to be a top target for the Serie A club, with Los Blancos agreeing that he can leave the club. - Milan News

