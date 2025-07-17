Real Madrid Transfer News: Fernandez, Hincapié, Camavinga & More - July 17, 2025

Real Madrid could be set to line up another nine-digit transfer bid for a top Premier League player, while also selling one of their top midfielders to fund the deal.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign a center-back who played under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. Piero Hincapié has played in the system that Alonso is looking to bring to the Spanish capital, and will not be an expensive option for an additional center-back. - ESPN Deportes

Premier League side Chelsea are bracing themselves for a massive offer from Real Madrid for one of their top players, Enzo Fernandez. The Spanish club is reportedly preparing a £200 million (£150 million) bid for the Argentine World Cup winner, with Xabi Alonso viewing him as the player the club needs to strengthen its midfield. - Fichajes

Manchester City are pushing to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Head coach Pep Guardiola is reportedly a massive fan of the player and wants him to strengthen his midfield. - Fichajes

Liverpool have been given a free run at Rodrygo, as Arsenal have ended their pursuit of the Real Madrid forward. The arrival of Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres has significantly reduced the London club’s need for a new attacker. - Anton Meana on Carrusel

