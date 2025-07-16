Real Madrid Set Transfer Price for Defender Ahead of Expected Sale (Report)

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market under new head coach Xabi Alonso, with four new signings through the door. The latest is left-back Álvaro Carreras coming in from Benfica, making that three new defensive players for Alonso.

It could mean that Los Blancos need to trim the squad, especially in defensive areas. The signing of Carreras now puts Real Madrid with three senior left-backs on the roster, with one likely to be sold to bring in some money after spending well over $175 million on players.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are both contracted until 2027, but one of them will become the third choice this season. Alonso also doesn't need three left-backs in the squad, and if he does have an injury to one or both, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga can fill in at the position.

The Frenchman appears to be the most likely option, given Garcia's impressive performance during the Club World Cup, with Mendy currently out injured. According to AS, Real Madrid would want in the region of $16 million (€14 million) for the 30-year-old.

Mendy signed from French side Lyon in 2019 and was a top performer for the club. However, last season, he was not near his best, and alongside injuries, Garcia played much more.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

The recent form for Garcia could mean the club could cash in and bring in more money compared to Mendy. Real Madrid would look for up to $29 million (€25 million) for the 25-year-old. Whatever the direction, one will likely leave the club this summer after being solid servants.

