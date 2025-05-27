Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Alexander-Arnold, Carreras & More - May 27, 2025
Real Madrid have signed one defender, Dean Huijsen, and are looking to secure two more before the FIFA Club World Cup. Brazilian forward Rodrygo could be starting with the club after reports he would leave this summer.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid are not looking to sell forward Rodrygo and is looking to extend his contract. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester City mentioned as destinations. However, supporting Xabi Alonso's comments that Rodrygo is an essential player for the club, they want to offer him an extension until 2030. - Football España
Real Madrid is set to pay £ 5.7 million (€5 million) to Liverpool so that Trent Alexander-Arnold can join the club before the FIFA Club World Cup. The right-back is set to join on a free transfer, but his contract does not end until June 30, after the tournament starts. - El Chiringuito TV
The deal for Benfica defender Álvaro Carreras is at its final stages, with both Real Madrid and the Portuguese side continuing talks. The player is said to have agreed to personal terms with Los Blancos, and an announcement confirming his signing should be imminent. - Fabrizio Romano
If Real Madrid wants to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, it is likely too late, with Arsenal in pole position to sign the Spanish international. With Xabi Alonso incoming, there is a slight chance of a hijack if he wants the player, but it looks unlikely. - Ben Jacobs
Newcastle United are the latest club to be interested in signing Rodrygo. The Magpies, who secured Champions League football again, are reportedly ready to offer $91 million (€80 million) for the Brazilian forward, who is said to be unhappy in Spain. - Fichajes
The Latest Real Madrid News:
England Coach Thomas Tuchel Frustrated with Real Madrid over Jude Bellingham Stance
Transcript: Xabi Alonso's Press Conference as New Real Madrid Head Coach
Marca Journalist Tells Real Madrid to Make Major Vinicius Jr. Decision