Transcript: Xabi Alonso's Press Conference as New Real Madrid Head Coach
It has come full circle for Xabi Alonso as he was announced as Real Madrid's head coach yesterday, 17 years after signing for the club as a player from Liverpool in 2009. He spent five years at the club and hopes to spend more years as the head coach of the famous soccer team.
Twenty-four hours after the announcement, Alonso was unveiled as the new head coach at a presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of the cameras. He had several iconic photos taken, including those in front of the trophy cabinet.
After addressing the fans with an opening statement, Alonso held his first press conference as a coach, answering questions from the media. Here is everything the Spaniard said (via Real Madrid).
It's our duty to always want to improve in every aspect of the game and in the planning of the squad. Since I've been Real Madrid's manager, from today on, I want to share that vision with the club about how we can improve. The squad is very good, and I'm eager to start with them. I'm not coming in with demands, but rather with a desire to work as a team and improve.- Xabi Alonso
Q: What do you need to improve Real Madrid?
Alonso: I've analyzed the team, but I use it to inform my vision and the project I'm starting. Coaches depend on the players, and they're all highly competitive. The challenge is to build a team and for us all to work together. That will be a very powerful force.”
Q: When do you decide to come?
Alonso: It has to work both ways: that Madrid wants you and that you want to come. The second premise usually happens. As of yesterday, I consider myself the coach of Real Madrid , and today even more so with all of you and everyone at the club. The next step is to be with the players, although I've already been with some of them because they were down now.”
I found out yesterday when the statement came out, so I guess I wouldn't have missed it... It was obvious. We've talked about things since yesterday, and they've been agreed upon, already discussed. The goal is to think about how to improve. As of today, I'm here, and I'm making decisions.
Q: Coaching the team at the Club World Cup
Alonso: The circumstances have been right for it to happen this way. I see it as an opportunity. To move forward, to get to know each other, and to fight for another title. It's the first Club World Cup. If we can combine the two, it will be a great start.
Q: His playing style
Alonso: I like the question because today's football requires you to be flexible, dynamic, and move pieces around. I have some ideas about how to play, and I want the team to convey emotion, energy, and connect with the fans. Symbiosis is going to be key. We have good players to work with, and I want to be involved in the day-to-day work to improve each player's potential and fit the pieces together to make a team.”
“I want the players to be able to play where they're most comfortable and where they can best demonstrate their physical, tactical, and mental qualities. The good thing is having good players, and the rest is my problem. I've watched the games and I'm thinking about how to be a balanced team and have control over the individual qualities within the team. That will give us stability that will allow individual qualities to flourish.
Q: On Bellingham's position
Alonso: He can be special anywhere because he is special. He was at Dortmund when I arrived, and his emergence at Real Madrid is historic. He will be fundamental for the coming years, and he's in a good position to work with and be a key player. Given his potential, we want him to be as efficient as possible.
Q: Are you ready for Real Madrid?
Alonso: I feel like it's the right time. It's a good moment that fits all the way around. Since yesterday, I've felt it in the fans, who are excited and want to believe. That gives me a lot of energy, and then I have to translate it on the pitch, obviously.
Q: Which coach has influenced you the most?
Alonso: Probably being in this position is due to everyone's influence. I was lucky enough to have very good coaches, and I tried to be curious and empathetic with them. My father was a coach, and he was perhaps the best influence. Little by little, you develop your own little book, but you have to be dynamic about the things you need to improve. I try to have a good relationship with all the players, and I'm happy about that.
Q: On dealing with the players
Alonso: I don't usually like to describe myself, but I need closeness in training, in games, and in conversations. I need a connection to feel what each player needs. I know I'm the coach, but I like being close to everyone.
Q: On Luke Modric
Alonso: I'm not very objective about him. We were teammates and had very good chemistry when it came to playing. He's become the team's conductor and a huge legend. Watching his farewell the other day makes you proud of the club and what Luka has been . I was with him a while ago and I'm going to enjoy it. It's going to be a privilege to be with him at the Club World Cup.
Q: On Mbappé and Vini Jr.
Alonso: It's a blessing to have players of that level, like so many others. They're two differential players and we have to get everything out of them. If they give their all, the team will be more winning. I have ideas and there's still time until I'm with them, but I'm going to work on it. When there's connection and communication, things work better. They're high-level players and that's the task at hand.
Q: On Rodrygo
Alonso: He's a Real Madrid player and I'm going to have a conversation with all of them because we need it and we're going to get to know each other. He's a spectacular player and we need him.
Q: On High Pressure
Alonso: I like that we know how to choose our moments. We have to have the idea to know how to do it, and these days you have to know how to handle different concepts. The idea is to play an ambitious, proactive game and seek the initiative. I'm convinced we have the players for that.
