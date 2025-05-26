Marca Journalist Tells Real Madrid to Make Major Vinicius Jr. Decision
Kylian Mbappe scored 42 goals in 55 matches across all competitions, mainly playing as the No. 9 for Real Madrid. The question going forward for Xabi Alonso, who takes over for Carlo Ancelotti, is whether the Frenchman stays in a striker role or moves to his preferred position on the left wing.
However, the challenge then becomes what to do with Vinicius Jr., who also plays on the left. The summer transfer window isn’t open yet and there are rumors already concerning Rodrygo who could be on the way out, but could his Brazilian compatriot join him at some point.
MORE: Real Madrid Announce Confirmation And Contract Details For New Manager Xabi Alonso
As a result, Marca’s Pedro Morata shared his opinion on whether the Spanish side should sell Vinicius and use the funds to improve the squad in other areas.
I would sell Vinicius. You could get €120-150 million for him. And if, as a club, I think Mbappe will perform better on the left wing, I would sign a top striker.- Pedro Morata
Moreover, Morata notes that if Real Madrid insist on Mbappe being a striker, they should still sell Vinicius and replace him with a Spanish player who will be in high demand.
And if I think Mbappe can keep playing as a striker, I would sign Nico Williams, who is a good player, doesn’t cause problems, and is well-liked.- Pedro Morata
Still, the Marca journalist does state that despite wanting Real Madrid to sell the Brazilian, there is a major issue considering that not many clubs will be wanting to pay what the Spanish club would want for him.
The thing is, €150 million for Vinicius might not be something clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, or Bayern Munich would want to pay—precisely because of the player’s temperament. Maybe a flashy Chelsea under Boehly would. And the teams that would be willing to pay that much (Arab clubs) are likely ones Vinicius wouldn’t want to join.- Pedro Morata
Real Madrid will wait and see if Year 2 with Mbappe and Vinicius leads to more team success, but if the duo fails to convince, then a decision might need to be made on which attacker they want to have as the face of their project.
