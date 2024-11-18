Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup (11/18/2024): Brahim Diaz, Jonathan Tah, Alexandre Lacazette And More
Could Brahim Diaz be set for a return to his former Sere A club?
Transfer gossip around Real Madrid has ramped up lately due to their injury crisis. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will use the winter transfer market in January on at least two players.
Defensive players are the hot topic, while several Los Blancos players are also linked with moves away from the club. Here are the latest Real Madrid transfer arrival and departure rumors on November 18.
Real Madrid Transfer Rumors - November 18
- AC Milan reportedly held talks with Real Madrid about bringing forward Brahim Diaz back on loan in January. Diaz spent three seasons on loan at the Rossoneri before returning to Madrid. Negotiations are said to be in the early stages. - Sport
- Real Madrid is tracking Lyon's financial situation, potentially securing a cut-price deal for French forward Alexandre Lacazette. The 33-year-old could cost as little as $5.2 million. - Fichajes
- Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah will reportedly not sign a new contract, leaving him with six months left on his current one. Tah is said to be considering his next destination, with a decision set to be announced in January. Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid lead the race for his signature. - Mundo Deportivo
- A 19-year-old Sporting Lisbon wonder kid is on Real Madrid's radar. Dario Essugo was close to joining Barcelona in the summer, but a deal broke down, and Essugo joined Las Palmas on loan. Los Blancos are now showing interest in a Portuguese winger. - Sport
- Real Madrid has been told by Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest that star defender Murillo will not be sold in January. The 22-year-old Brazilian has had an excellent start to the 2024-25 season, attracting interest from several top clubs. - Football Insider
- Premier League club Arsenal are said to be interested in Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler. It's not known if it is a loan move or permanent, but the London club sees him as a game-changing signing, similar to when they signed Martin Odegaard from Los Blancos in 2021. - Fichajes
