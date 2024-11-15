Xabi Alonso Expected To Leave Bayer Leverkusen For Real Madrid [Report]
Bayer Leverkusen believes manager Xabi Alonso will leave for Real Madrid at the end of the season, per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg.
Alonso, whose deal with Leverkusen runs out in 2026, is said to be Real Madrid's preferred candidate to replace current boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Notably, the Spanish manager, who won the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup with the German club last term, was widely tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this past summer. However, Alonso dismissed those rumors and said that Leverkusen was the "right place" for him to be as an up-and-coming coach.
Meanwhile, Manchester City has reportedly shown "concrete interest" in Alonso. The English Premier League club is said to be considering the 42-year-old should Pep Guardiola leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer. However, reports suggest Guardiola is about to sign a new deal with the Manchester-based team.
Plettenberg also noted that if Alonso were to take over at Real Madrid, it would significantly boost the chances of Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz joining him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Wirtz has recently been linked with a move to Los Blancos.
Alonso began his soccer management career in 2018 when he took charge of Real Sociedad's B team. During his second season, he successfully won promotion to Spain's Segunda Division. He was later linked with a move to Borussia Monchengladbach, but the Spaniard ended up signing a contract extension with Sociedad.
In October 2022, Alonso was named Leverkusen's new head coach. Since then, he has won the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup. Additionally, Alonso guided Leverkusen to the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2024, where they lost 3-0 to Atalanta.
