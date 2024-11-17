Guti Reveals He Urged Real Madrid To Sign Two Current Chelsea Stars
Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has revealed that he asked his ex-club to sign Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho as youngsters.
Felix completed a summer move to Chelsea this summer while Sancho is on loan at Stamford Bridge from Manchester United. Felix made a name for himself as a youngster at Benfica as well as during his Atletico Madrid stint.
Sancho, on the other hand, emerged as one of the best talents in world football at Manchester City's academy and then at Borussia Dortmund. Guti, who once coached Real Madrid's youth side, has revealed that Los Blancos took note of both players. He personally recommended the Madrid giants to sign them as young gems.
Speaking to El Chiringuito, the former midfielder said (via Football.London):
I saw him [Felix] in the Youth League and this kid was valuable, it was ridiculous how he played against the others. He passed everyone. This kid had to be signed. I told Real Madrid that. I was coaching Real Madrid's youth teams in the Youth League and were in the semi-finals against Joao Felix. He scored three goals. But I didn't even need to tell Real Madrid, the club followed this type of player.- Guti
Further speaking about noticing Sancho's inevitable talent, Guti said:
In the end, you pass on information and the club does what it wants with it. I saw players like him, like [Jadon] Sancho from Dortmund, in the Youth League, about whom I also said 'This player is worth signing'.- Guti
Felix went to Atletico Madrid and then had a loan spell at Chelsea. He is now back in London in a permanent transfer. Sancho, meanwhile, had a disastrous spell at Manchester United but shone in his loan stint back in Dortmund. The Englishman is now on loan at Chelsea and has put in a few sparkling performances.
Real Madrid have done good business in signing young talents
Real Madrid might have missed out on signing players like Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix, but they have done some notable business in acquiring youngsters in recent seasons. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and more are in the club's ranks.
Vinicius and Rodrygo are two of the best attackers in world football and joined Real Madrid as prodigious talents. Endrick, meanwhile, has the promise to emulate his compatriots' success.
Recommended
Real Madrid Backroom Staff Reportedly Clashing With Carlo Ancelotti Over Major Issue
Pundit Claims Kylian Mbappe Is Struggling at Real Madrid Due to Vinicius Jr
Louis Saha Tips Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo To Follow David Beckham’s Footsteps Post-Retirement