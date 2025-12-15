Real Madrid Transfer News: Valdepeñas, Dalot, Endrick & More - December 15, 2025

After making his senior debut for Xabi Alonso on December 14 against Alaves, rumours around Víctor Valdepeñas' future are in the media. Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are monitoring the teenager, a star of the academy.

There are also links to two Manchester United players, with a move possible in January. Kobbie Mainoo is a well-known transfer target, but Xabi Alonso has eyes on another Red Devils player with the Premier League club said to be interested in a sale.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Arsenal have an eye on one of Real Madrid's youth players who made his full debut this past weekend. Víctor Valdepeñas is a versatile defender, and the 19-year-old is wanted by the Premier League leaders. There are also Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, both of which are interested in the teenager. However, Real Madrid doesn't want to sell their future star. - ESPN Deportes

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is attracting interest from Real Madrid, and the Premier League side may allow him to leave in 2026. Despite signing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back this summer, Xabi Alonso wants further depth at the position with Dani Carvajal coming to the end of his career. The 26-year-old is also on the shortlist for other clubs, including Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. - Team Talk

As reported a few months back, nothing has changed regarding young Brazilian Endrick. The teenager is still expected to join French side Lyon on loan until the end of the season. The forward has struggled for game time, and a loan move is set to give him more opportunities. He will join the Ligue 1 side on December 26 to train and be available to play from January 1. - El Chiringuito TV

There have been reports that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave, with Real Madrid and Barcelona the two frontrunners for the Englishman. However, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also looking at a potential move for the 20-year-old, with reports suggesting those clubs are leading the race to sign Mainoo.- Caught Offside

With another setback for Eder Militao, Real Madrid are looking to explore the centre-back market. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Micky Van de Ven, who is President Florentino Perez's favourite. A deal would be hard, but with Spurs in poor form, it could give the Spanish club an opportunity. - Fichajes

