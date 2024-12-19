Transfer News & Rumors: Alessandro Bastoni, Antonio Cordero, Ederson And More - December 19, 2024
Real Madrid continues to be linked with defensive players and some of the best talent in Sere A. Will these moves occur in the winter transfer window, or will Los Blancos wait until summer to make its moves?
Below are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid has reignited its interest in a top Serie A center-back. Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni is a dream addition, with Los Blancos set to target a move in the summer of 2025. - Fichajes
Real Madrid are now the frontrunners to sign Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. Reports suggest that the Madrid team has moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to land the teenage sensation. - Marca
Premier League leaders Liverpool are monitoring Real Madrid target Sam Beukema. The Bologna defender is said to have been on head coach Arne Slot's radar during his time with Feyenoord. - Get Football News Italy
Real Madrid has entered the race alongside Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, and others for Brazilian and Atalanta midfielder Ederson. - Romulo Giacomin
According to reports, Chelsea's wonderkid Josh Acheampong has signed a new deal, keeping him at the club until 2029. This comes after Real Madrid was set to be keen on luring the 18-year-old talent to Spain. - Metro
