Reported Release Clause Revealed For Real Madrid Star Victor Valdepenas With Arsenal Chasing

Real Madrid have had to turn to some of the academy players in recent weeks due to a long list of injuries and suspensions. One of those players was left-back Victor Valdepenas, who started the game against Alaves on December 14.

The Spaniard turned 19 in October and is considered one of the top prospects at La Fabrica. Valdepenas started the game at left back due to suspensions for Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras, and injuries to Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga.

His performance and previous ones for the Castilla side have put some of the top clubs in Europe on notice. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are keen admirers. If either team wants to sign him, a reported release clause must be met.

Arsenal And Others Must Pay Release Clause

A report from AS Diario has revealed a release clause inserted into Victor Valdepenas' contract when recently renewed his contract. The amount? $58 million (€50 million) is a big fee for a teenager.

When the defender turned 18, he signed a long-term deal with the club until 2029. Now, Real Madrid have strengthened their position with the move. Will it deter any potential suitors? Even if they do activate the release clause, it does not mean Los Blancos will allow him to leave.

Valdepenas is Madrid-born and has previously spoken about his dream of playing for his boyhood club. He has done that at the youth level, and making his senior debut was a dream come true. After the game, he spoke about the incredible achievement.

“It's a dream, every child's dream. I've been dreaming about it since I started playing football and today I've been able to fulfil it. It's impossible to explain how I feel, I'm really happy, to be honest.” Victor Valdepenas

His words feel like a player who wants to play for Real Madrid and is not interested in signing elsewhere. However, if a team can promise him regular game time, then the thought may cross his mind. At just 19, there is no rush for Valdepenas, who is gaining experience under Álvaro Arbeloa in the Castilla set-up.

The Spanish club have sold players with a 50% buy-back option in the past. The case of Valdepenas feels different. If teams such as Arsenal want to sign the teenager, they have no interest in letting him return. It feels very likely that if his development continues, he will be a future Los Blancos player.

