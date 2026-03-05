Talented Midfielder Shuts Down Any Chance of Move to Real Madrid

When it comes to summer transfer rumors, Real Madrid have been continuously linked with a central midfielder and a center-back. They feel like two of the most important positions that need strengthening after this current season.

Rodri continues to be linked with a move back to Spain, while Kees Smit, Adam Wharton, and Archie Gray have also been named as potential candidates. However, if the club could choose one midfielder to sign, there would be no question who that would be.

Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha has been mentioned with a possible move to Real Madrid. However, the price tag seemed to be too much for what Los Blancos were willing to pay. That being said, the Portuguese international himself has had his say.

Vitinha Happy at Paris Saint-Germain Amid Real Madrid Links

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Champions League winner recently spoke on the programme Soltinhos pelo mundo on Channel 11 (h/t AS). The 26-year-old was firm with his response to leaving Paris, revealing it would be a bad move right now.

"It would be silly to leave. I don’t think it’s the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG! I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I have earned that affection. I love being here; my family does too. The group is fantastic and the coach is incredible." Vitinha

His reply does not mean there isn't a possibility he could move in the future. Right now, he is happy, coming off a quadruple season. Things have been tougher for the Parisians, but they are still fighting for silverware.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

His current contract makes it difficult for Real Madrid or any other club to negotiate a deal. Vitinha has a contract until 2029, which was signed last season. With reports that the club have no interest in selling one of their prized assets, even for $230 million (€200 million), which was also written in the media.

The feeling is that Los Blancos will splash the cash for a midfielder this summer, with names such as Enzo Fernández and Liverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. All will cost close to or over $116 million (€100 million), but with the team needing a quality player with experience, that is what they may have to pay.

Vitinha could be a Real Madrid player in the future, but the closer he gets to the age of 30, the less likely that will be. Los Blancos tend to stay away from multiple-year deals for players in their 30s.