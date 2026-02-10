Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Want Arsenal Target, Rodri, Vitinha, & More

Real Madrid's list of potential central midfield signings continues to grow by the day. They are reportedly set to approach a player Arsenal have been linked with in recent weeks.

The player is not the only midfielder linked with a switch from a top European team. Rodti and Vitinha continue to be heavily spoken about with a move to Los Blancos.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid have set their sights on Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is also wanted by Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United. The Italian was linked with a move to the Gunners this past January, but it was reported to be just rumors, despite it being said that his agent was the one who offered his player to the club. Los Blancos like the player, and are said to be preparing an offer. - Fichajes

Chelsea are eyeing a double move for two of Real Madrid's young stars. The Blues are eyeing a deal for both Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia, who have impressed since the start of 2026. Los Blancos are also said to be interested in Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez, so a swap deal involving one or more could be an option. - Topskills Sports

Real Madrid have seen themselves linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha on more than one occasion. However, a move looks difficult, with the Parisians seeing the Portuguese international as a big part of their future. Vitinha also has a long-term contract at the club, and the transfer fee would be way more than Los Blancos would be willing to pay. - Fabrizio Romano

As Real Madrid shortlists potential signings at the central midfield position, one name continues to stick out. The rumors surrounding Manchester City's Rodri will not go away, and Los Blancos are said to have him as their No. 1 target. The Spaniard will have one year left on his contract after this season, and a reduced fee could sign the 29-year-old. - Fichajes

The expectation is that Fran Garcia will leave the club in the summer, and Real Madrid have a name that could replace him. Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson is on their radar, with the 23-year-old having a strong season in Germany. He would come in to back up Alvaro Carreras, but could compete for a starting role also. - Defensa Central

