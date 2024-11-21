Transfer Expert Shares Update On Real Madrid’s Pursuit Of Arsenal Defender William Saliba
Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur scout Mick Brown has revealed that Real Madrid are heavily interested in Arsenal defender William Saliba.
Los Blancos have suffered multiple defensive injuries in recent times. Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and more are currently on the sidelines. Hence, the club are looking to bolster their defensive options.
Reports have suggested that the Madrid giants are interested in making a move for Arsenal's Saliba. The Frenchman has been spectacular for the Gunners in recent seasons. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and world football.
Brown has now reflected on the reports, telling Football Insider that Los Merengues usualy get their man when they want a player. He said:
If Real Madrid want somebody, they usually get them. From what I’ve heard, he’s definitely one of the players they’re looking at and their interest is big. They’re in the market for a new defender because of the injury crisis they’ve got on their hands. But with Saliba, he’s one who they’ll think could come in and be at the club for ten years playing in that position because of his age- Mick Brown
Brown continued:
Real Madrid are always keen to sign the best players in every position, it’s what they do. Saliba has a very good reputation that he’s built up from his time at Arsenal, so it’s no surprise to see Madrid are interested in signing him. It’s like when Ronaldo was at United, Sir Alex convinced him to stay for another year and then let him go. It’s very difficult for any player to turn down Real Madrid. Ronaldo was like a god at United and he still wanted to go. That’s the sort of club we’re talking about.- Mick Brown
Real Madrid target William Saliba's Arsenal career so far
William Saliba, 23, has been at Arsenal since 2019. After loan spells at French clubs OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille, the France international established himself as a mainstay in Arsenal's defence. He has been immaculate since, so far making 98 appearances for the club. This season, he has made 15 appearances for the Gunners, helping them keep seven clean sheets.
Saliba has been showing his quality week in and week out, making a club of Real Madrid's stature take note of him. While he is at a massive club like Arsenal, it's hard for any player to turn down if Real Madrid come calling.
